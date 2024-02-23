Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

Avail fast and hassle-free Visa Screening Services at SEHA’s center in The Galleria

Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS) – SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest integrated healthcare platform in the Middle East, has recently opened a new branch of their Disease Prevention and Screening Center at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, to better serve residents in need of visa screening within the area.

The new center at The Galleria provides fast, hassle-free, and high-quality visa screening services. With an affordable price ranging from AED 250, plus additional charges for some categories, customers can book their appointments or walk directly into the center to have their visa screening.

Customers will have to bring the required documents for the screening. This includes Emirates ID, original passport or passport copy, valid residence visa or entry permit for work, and valid health insurance card for all applicants who present a valid work or residency visa issued from other emirates.

The visa screening process at the new center at The Galleria is simple:

  1. Once you enter the center, you will have to register at the kiosk and get your token number. You will also receive an SMS with your token number, which will notify you when your turn is up.
  2. When your token number is called, you will present your documents, have your photo taken, and provide your signature.
  3. After completing the registration process, you will undergo a quick checkup, provide a blood sample, and perform a chest x-ray
  4. Within 48 hours or earlier, you will receive an SMS notifying you that your results are ready and sent to immigration offices.

The center is open 7 days a week from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM and accepts appointment-based and walk-in clients. Premium, fast-track, and regular visa screening services are available.

With its convenient location inside a mall that is in the heart of Abu Dhabi, this new Disease Prevention and Screening Center will surely deliver high-quality medical services and provide a comfortable environment for patients.

To find out more about the visa screening centers, please visit dpsc.seha.ae. You can book your visa screening appointment here or use the SEHA Visa Screening Mobile app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

