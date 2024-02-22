Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

Precision meets sophistication: vivo introduces ALL NEW V30 Lite 5G

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

vivo introduces the all-new V30 Lite 5G, the best 24GB RAM AMOLED display phone in its price range, designed with eco-fiber leather, a metallic high-gloss frame, and a 3D embossed line texture that provides comfort and aesthetic.

One of the dealbreakers when it comes to mobile phones is the camera and vivo’s latest addition does not disappoint. With its 50MP Main Camera, 8MP Portrait, and Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, you can ensure that you’ll be able to capture the best moments in life with the best quality possible.

The Ultra Wide-Angle feature supports 120° (106° after wide angle correction) which means there is no need for you to go farther just to take the perfect selfies or group photos. Additionally, vivo V30 Lite 5G also offers Portrait Light Effect, Multi-Style Portrait, Super Night Algorithm, and Dual-View video features that take picture taking and video recording to a whole new level.

This phone is very durable and easy to use. With its 5000 mAh power-saving battery and an exclusive 80W FlashCharge that can replenish power, you can enjoy using your phone without having to worry that it will run out of battery. Aside from that, this phone also has other features like the Smart Charging Engine 2.0 and the Overnight Charging Protection that stops your phone from charging beyond 80%. Additionally, this phone also introduces a groundbreaking “Anti-Stain Coating” which uses a leather-like texture to help the phone avoid getting stains, scratches, dirt, wear, and UV aging.

But what makes this vivo phone different? It has revolutionary Dual Stereo Speakers and a Volume Audio Booster that can reach 300%. A rare feature that you can’t find in most phones.

The vivo V30 Lite 5G comes in two colors: Leather Purple and Crystal Black. This is where precision meets sophistication as this phone also has an ultra-slim one-piece 3D flat design.

V30 Lite Purple Leather V30 Lite Crystal Black 1

Elevate your mobile experience with the NEW vivo V30 Lite 5G. With its sleek design, cinematic display, and powerful features, you can buy a high-quality phone at AED 1099 only.

It’s more than just a phone—it’s a statement.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2024 02 19 at 3.24.55 PM 1

DTI introduces Philippines as ‘Halal-Friendly Country’ at Gulfood 2024

2 hours ago
Cami Template 17

Be a fashionista and enjoy enticing prizes at ‘Everyday Fashion at BurJuman Mall’

3 hours ago
TFT NEWS TEMPLATE FOR WEBSITE 78

The HUAWEI Metaline Antenna: How the MateBook D16 takes wireless connectivity to the next level

5 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 02 22T120424.643

Dubai-based Filipino designer Michael Cinco laments lack of appreciation, recognition to Pinoy designers

5 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button