Precision meets sophistication: vivo introduces ALL NEW V30 Lite 5G

vivo introduces the all-new V30 Lite 5G, the best 24GB RAM AMOLED display phone in its price range, designed with eco-fiber leather, a metallic high-gloss frame, and a 3D embossed line texture that provides comfort and aesthetic.

One of the dealbreakers when it comes to mobile phones is the camera and vivo’s latest addition does not disappoint. With its 50MP Main Camera, 8MP Portrait, and Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, you can ensure that you’ll be able to capture the best moments in life with the best quality possible.

The Ultra Wide-Angle feature supports 120° (106° after wide angle correction) which means there is no need for you to go farther just to take the perfect selfies or group photos. Additionally, vivo V30 Lite 5G also offers Portrait Light Effect, Multi-Style Portrait, Super Night Algorithm, and Dual-View video features that take picture taking and video recording to a whole new level.

This phone is very durable and easy to use. With its 5000 mAh power-saving battery and an exclusive 80W FlashCharge that can replenish power, you can enjoy using your phone without having to worry that it will run out of battery. Aside from that, this phone also has other features like the Smart Charging Engine 2.0 and the Overnight Charging Protection that stops your phone from charging beyond 80%. Additionally, this phone also introduces a groundbreaking “Anti-Stain Coating” which uses a leather-like texture to help the phone avoid getting stains, scratches, dirt, wear, and UV aging.

But what makes this vivo phone different? It has revolutionary Dual Stereo Speakers and a Volume Audio Booster that can reach 300%. A rare feature that you can’t find in most phones.

The vivo V30 Lite 5G comes in two colors: Leather Purple and Crystal Black. This is where precision meets sophistication as this phone also has an ultra-slim one-piece 3D flat design.

Elevate your mobile experience with the NEW vivo V30 Lite 5G. With its sleek design, cinematic display, and powerful features, you can buy a high-quality phone at AED 1099 only.

It’s more than just a phone—it’s a statement.