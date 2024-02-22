Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

NCM forecasts surface low-pressure system to impact UAE on Sunday and Monday

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a weather forecast indicating that the UAE is bracing for the arrival of a surface low-pressure system over the weekend. Expected to hit on Sunday and continue into Monday, the system is projected to bring cloudy conditions with intermittent rainfall, potentially heavy in some areas.

According to the NCM statement, temperatures are forecasted to drop, especially in western regions, as the system moves through the country. Wind patterns are expected to shift from southeasterly to northwesterly, with speeds ranging from light to moderate.

Mariners and residents are advised to stay updated on weather alerts and exercise caution, particularly those planning outdoor activities or sea travel. Stay tuned for further updates as the situation develops.

