NCM forecasts surface low-pressure system to impact UAE on Sunday and Monday

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a weather forecast indicating that the UAE is bracing for the arrival of a surface low-pressure system over the weekend. Expected to hit on Sunday and continue into Monday, the system is projected to bring cloudy conditions with intermittent rainfall, potentially heavy in some areas.

الحالة الجوية المتوقعة على الدولة من الأحد 25 إلى الإثنين 26 فبراير 2024 #حالة_جوية #حالة الطقس #الإمارات #المركز_الوطني_للأرصاد

The expected weather conditions over the country from Sunday 25th to Monday, February 26th, 2024 — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@ncmuae) February 22, 2024

According to the NCM statement, temperatures are forecasted to drop, especially in western regions, as the system moves through the country. Wind patterns are expected to shift from southeasterly to northwesterly, with speeds ranging from light to moderate.

Mariners and residents are advised to stay updated on weather alerts and exercise caution, particularly those planning outdoor activities or sea travel. Stay tuned for further updates as the situation develops.