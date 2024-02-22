Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Traffic: RTA shares list of streets affected by UAE Tour 2024

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal5 hours ago

Photo for illustrative purposes only.

The Road and Transportation Authority has shared a list of streets that will have a temporary traffic suspension on February 22, 2024, to give way to the UAE Tour 2024.

The following streets are:

  • Oud Maitha Road
  • Baniyas Street
  • Al Khaleej Street
  • Infinity Bridge
  • Corniche Street
  • Al Mina Street
  • Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard
  • Al Asayel Street
  • Ranches Street
  • Umm Suqeim Street
  • Al Qudra Street
  • Sayh As Salam Street
  • Saih Al-Dahal Street
  • Lahbab Road
  • Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street
  • Al Yalayis Street
  • Garn Al Sabkha Street
  • First Al Khail Street
  • King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Street

The public is also urged by the RTA to use the S’Hail app in order to be provided with alternative routes and avoid delays.

S’Hail is a smart application launched by the RTA that can provide information on the means of transportation like the Dubai Metro, Tram, RTA authorized taxis and buses.

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal5 hours ago
Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal

Kate Liane Sudiacal

The bunsong babae of The Filipino Times. Kate is a budding writer striving to become a trusted voice and an iterative journalist through the portrayal of Filipino excellence in her narratives and delivering the most recent updates to both Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Send it to [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2024 02 19 at 3.24.55 PM 1

DTI introduces Philippines as ‘Halal-Friendly Country’ at Gulfood 2024

2 hours ago
Cami Template 17

Be a fashionista and enjoy enticing prizes at ‘Everyday Fashion at BurJuman Mall’

3 hours ago
Katie WEB 13

Precision meets sophistication: vivo introduces ALL NEW V30 Lite 5G

4 hours ago
TFT NEWS TEMPLATE FOR WEBSITE 78

The HUAWEI Metaline Antenna: How the MateBook D16 takes wireless connectivity to the next level

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button