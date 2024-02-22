Dubai Traffic: RTA shares list of streets affected by UAE Tour 2024

The Road and Transportation Authority has shared a list of streets that will have a temporary traffic suspension on February 22, 2024, to give way to the UAE Tour 2024.

The following streets are:

Oud Maitha Road

Baniyas Street

Al Khaleej Street

Infinity Bridge

Corniche Street

Al Mina Street

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard

Al Asayel Street

Ranches Street

Umm Suqeim Street

Al Qudra Street

Sayh As Salam Street

Saih Al-Dahal Street

Lahbab Road

Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street

Al Yalayis Street

Garn Al Sabkha Street

First Al Khail Street

King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Street

The public is also urged by the RTA to use the S’Hail app in order to be provided with alternative routes and avoid delays.

In order to ensure smooth navigation during the UAE Tour 2024, plan your trips through the #Shail App to easily reach your destination.

S’Hail is a smart application launched by the RTA that can provide information on the means of transportation like the Dubai Metro, Tram, RTA authorized taxis and buses.