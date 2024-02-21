Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai RTA warns on traffic suspension for UAE Tour 2024

2 hours ago

Photo for illustrative purposes only.

The Roads and Transportation Authority (RTA), in coordination with Dubai Police, have announced that some specific street intersections will experience a temporary suspension of traffic for 10-15 minutes to give way to the UAE Tour 2024 which will be held on Thursday, February 22, 2024, from 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm.

Motorists are advised to plan their travels ahead in order to reach desired destinations smoothly.

The UAE Tour introduces itself as the only Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) world tour race in the Middle East. The UAE Tour 2024 can be streamed live on Abu Dhabi Sports.

 

