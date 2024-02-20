Zanjoe Marudo now engaged with Ria Atayde

Celebrity couple Zanjoe Marudo and Ria Atayde announced their engagement through a post on Instagram on February 20, 2023. The post showed three photos: two photos showed the couple and one showed
Ria wrote in the caption, “Forever sounds good” with a white heart emoji and a ring emoji.
In the comment section, Zanjoe replied, “and tastes even better” with a red heart emoji.
Their relationship was made public on October 2022 when Ria Atayde’s mother, Sylvia Sanchez, shared that she likes Zanjoe Marudo for her daughter.
“Mabait si Z, ma-respetong bata and gustong-gusto ko siya,” she said.