Ylona Garcia to collab for upcoming song with an American eSports org

Filipino-Australian singer, songwriter, and actress Ylona Garcia shared that she will be releasing a new song and a music video along with YouTuber and live streamers Valkyrae and Fuslie for American eSports organization 100Thieves.

The actress wrote on Instagram: “heyyyy, so we’re totally not releasing a song this week with @100thieves…and totally not releasing a music video…”

This is not the first time that Ylona has been involved in the eSports industry. On January 6, 2022, she partnered with Riot Games, an American video game developer, to release a single that would be used as the theme song for the release of a new Filipino Agent in the first-person shooter game, Valorant.

Ylona Garcia is currently based in the United States of America as an artist under 88rising. Valkyrae, who will be working alongside Ylona, is the co-owner of 100Thieves and has Filipino blood.