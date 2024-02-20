beJEWELed: Jewel Changi Airport in SG to host free Taylor Swift sing-along event

Changi Airport Group and Jewel Changi Airport are hosting a free Taylor Swift sing-along event at the Jewel’s Shiseido Forest Valley this coming March 1, 2024, from 7:30 pm to 10:00 pm.

This sing-along event will precede the Taylor Swift Eras Tours in Singapore that will be happening on March 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9 2024, at the National Stadium.

Local Singaporean singer, songwriter, and avid Swiftie, Joie Tan, will be leading the event alongside local band 53A. Changi Airport also shared that they will be giving out free bracelets for the attendees, along with an extra pack of beads that they can use to style.

Unfortunately, the link for the pre-registration has already closed. Since the capacity of Shiseido Forest Valley is limited, the event will come in a first come, first serve basis. Once full, other attendees will be redirected to Cloud9 Piazza on Level 5 at the Jewel Changi Airport.