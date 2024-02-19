Senate witness claims Quiboloy gave ‘bag of guns’ to the Dutertes

Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Apollo Quiboloy allegedly gave a bag of guns to former President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Sara Duterte.

The revelation was made by a resource person during the Senate investigation of the alleged abuses of Quiboloy and his church.

“Ako po ay naging landscaper ni Quiboloy sa Glory Mountain at doon ko na po naranasan ang pananakit mismo sa kamay ni Quiboloy… Sa Glory Mountain, pag dumadating si Quiboloy sakay ng chopper, may dala po siya na malalaking bag na laman po ang iba-ibang uri ng baril at nilalatag po ito sa tent na katabi po ng mansyon niya,” said “Rene”.

He added: “Minsan po pumupunta doon din si former President Rodrigo Duterte at former Davao mayor Sara Duterte. Pag umaalis na sila doon sa Glory Mountain, dala na po nila yung mga bag na siya pong bag na nilalagyan po ng mga baril.”

In a GMA News report, Glory Mountain is a property owned by Quiboloy.

The Duterte family and his former Cabinet members have yet to address the new allegations.

Rene said he was offered a fake scholarship by Quiboloy’s church.

He said after being recruited to be a full-time member, he was told to ask for alms and raise funds.

“Kung hindi ko maabot ang aking goal ay papaluin at ‘di ako papakainin… Pag ber months naman po, o mula September to December, ay mas puspusan ang aming pamamalimos. P1.5 million ang aking goal na kailangan makuha at maibigay kay Quiboloy sa loob ng apat na buwan,” he said.

Rene started to raise doubts after he was assigned to be a youth leader and encouraged more young people to collect alms.

“Noong nahalata nila na ako na ay may agam-agam, pinadala ako sa Central Headquarters sa Davao. Akala ko ay matutupad na ang pangako nila sa akin na papag-aralin sa Jose Maria College pero dinala lang pala ako sa Glory Mountain,” he said.

Rene recounted that he had experienced physical abuse from Quiboloy in the so-called Glory Mountain.