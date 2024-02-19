Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

RTA: 702 million passengers in 2023

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that transportation in Dubai reached more than 702 million passengers in 2023.

This number includes the public transportation in Dubai, including Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram, public transportation buses, and marine transportation (abras, water taxi, water bus, and ferry). It also includes shared transportation, such as electronic reservation vehicles, buses under Demand, and smart rental vehicles, as well as taxis. 

The total of passengers in Dubai has seen a growth of 13% compared to 2022’s 621.4 million passengers.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, took to Twitter to express his happiness with the continuous annual growth in the number of passengers in Dubai, particularly public transportation users, which saw a 34% increase.

He said: “The authority is continuing to expand and develop the mass transit system, as this year will witness the start of implementation of the Dubai Metro Blue Line project, which is 30 kilometers long, including 15.5 kilometers underground and 14.5 kilometers above ground level, and includes 14 stations, including three transit stations.”

