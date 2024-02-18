Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Filipinos included in top 5 concert spenders in Asia-Pacific region

Filipinos made it to the top 5 spenders on concerts in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, according to a study by digital payments processing company Visa.

According to the study, the Philippines ranked 4th on the list, with 38% of respondents saying they have attended concerts both locally or overseas. Moreover, Filipino respondents said that South Korea and Singapore were their favorite destinations to attend concerts.

Meanwhile, India leads the list with 45% of respondents, followed by Vietnam at 41%, and Indonesia at 40%. 

The study anticipates that this trend will continue this 2024, with many concerts and live events already lined up throughout the year. 

The study also revealed that 38% of Filipino respondents, which is slightly above the APAC regional average of 36%, are consciously budgeting by saving up 9% of their monthly income. 

So although there is a boom in spending a lot of money on concerts, Filipinos are still putting money aside with their future in mind.

