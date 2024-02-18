Dingdong Dantes’ “Rewind” coffin sold for PHP250K instead of PHP1M

The rented casket that actor Dingdong Dantes used in the film “Rewind” was bought by Filipino internet personality Boss Toyo at a lower price than its starting cost.

Pasky Ilagan, the owner of the coffin, reached out to the internet personality to sell the item. Boss Toyo founded the YouTube series “Pinoy Pawnstars,” which features items from local artists.

Boss Toyo inspected the item and asked for Ilagan’s price, initially set at PHP1M. However, the internet personality haggled, saying that the item did not have Dantes’ signature.

“Unang-una, walang pirma ni Dingdong,” Boss Toyo said. However, the owner replied: “Balak po sana namin—nung shooting kasi medyo mabilis [pero] pipirmahan sana ni Dingdong.”

Boss Toyo started haggling at PHP200K until he and Ilagan agreed at PHP250K. The internet personality then addressed Dantes, saying he hoped the actor would visit his shop and sign the casket.

Meanwhile, Ilagan showed a video of Dantes, lying in the coffin as proof that this was indeed used in the Rewind movie, one of the highest-grossing films worldwide.