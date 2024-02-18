Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Dingdong Dantes’ “Rewind” coffin sold for PHP250K instead of PHP1M

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino35 mins ago

Courtesy: Boss Toyo Production/YouTube

The rented casket that actor Dingdong Dantes used in the film “Rewind” was bought by Filipino internet personality Boss Toyo at a lower price than its starting cost.

Pasky Ilagan, the owner of the coffin, reached out to the internet personality to sell the item. Boss Toyo founded the YouTube series “Pinoy Pawnstars,” which features items from local artists.

Boss Toyo inspected the item and asked for Ilagan’s price, initially set at PHP1M. However, the internet personality haggled, saying that the item did not have Dantes’ signature. 

“Unang-una, walang pirma ni Dingdong,” Boss Toyo said. However, the owner replied: “Balak po sana namin—nung shooting kasi medyo mabilis [pero] pipirmahan sana ni Dingdong.”

Boss Toyo started haggling at PHP200K until he and Ilagan agreed at PHP250K. The internet personality then addressed Dantes, saying he hoped the actor would visit his shop and sign the casket.

Meanwhile, Ilagan showed a video of Dantes, lying in the coffin as proof that this was indeed used in the Rewind movie, one of the highest-grossing films worldwide.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino35 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Cami Template 3 1

UAE expresses condolences over Davao de Oro landslide

2 mins ago
Cami Template 2 2

Filipinos included in top 5 concert spenders in Asia-Pacific region

21 mins ago
Katie WEB 21

Dubai Municipality opens Ramadan Souq until March 9

14 hours ago
Katie WEB 20

Taylor Sheesh in Melbourne for the ‘Errors Tour’

15 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button