Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

Enjoy the ‘Family Pinoy Special’ at the Golden Fork Seafood Restaurant

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Golden Fork Seafood Restaurant is one of the leading seafood chains in the United Arab Emirates. At Golden Fork, you can enjoy a variety of dishes from seafood taken directly from the ocean to the kitchen to Filipino food that we all love. They are currently offering different kinds of promos that fit your budget.

Golden Fork now offers their latest promo which is the Family Pinoy Special – a special promo that you can enjoy with your friends and family. With AED 149, you can savor the flavor of nilagang laman ng baka, chicken barbeque, fried chicken, daing na bangus, paired with rice and lemon iced tea.

IMG 8720

If you’re looking for a meal that is good for two, then you may like their Special Bilao promo which offers fried milkfish (bangus), barbeque squid, chicken salad, and pritong talong, paired with iced tea and rice, for a price of AED49 only.

If you’re dining in at Golden Fork Seafood Restaurant, you can avail their special dine-in offer of a festive meal good for 2-4 persons at a discounted price of AED139 from its original price of AED270. Satisfy your seafood and Pinoy food cravings at Golden Fork Seafood Restaurant.

 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Katie WEB 16

O! Millionaire Episode 92: O! Millionaire Raises the Grand Prize and its Support for Oasis Park

25 mins ago
Katie WEB 14

PAL introduces in-flight halo-halo experience on American routes

1 hour ago
Katie WEB 13

vivo V30 Lite 5G unveils a stylish masterpiece: a symphony of design and functionality

4 hours ago
Melissa at Yazoos Delta Q at the Memphis in May in Memphis Tennessee

Chef Melissa Cookstoon brings Southern flair to Abu Dhabi’s Open Fire Food Festival

21 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button