Enjoy the ‘Family Pinoy Special’ at the Golden Fork Seafood Restaurant

Golden Fork Seafood Restaurant is one of the leading seafood chains in the United Arab Emirates. At Golden Fork, you can enjoy a variety of dishes from seafood taken directly from the ocean to the kitchen to Filipino food that we all love. They are currently offering different kinds of promos that fit your budget.

Golden Fork now offers their latest promo which is the Family Pinoy Special – a special promo that you can enjoy with your friends and family. With AED 149, you can savor the flavor of nilagang laman ng baka, chicken barbeque, fried chicken, daing na bangus, paired with rice and lemon iced tea.

If you’re looking for a meal that is good for two, then you may like their Special Bilao promo which offers fried milkfish (bangus), barbeque squid, chicken salad, and pritong talong, paired with iced tea and rice, for a price of AED49 only.

If you’re dining in at Golden Fork Seafood Restaurant, you can avail their special dine-in offer of a festive meal good for 2-4 persons at a discounted price of AED139 from its original price of AED270. Satisfy your seafood and Pinoy food cravings at Golden Fork Seafood Restaurant.