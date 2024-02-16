Chef Melissa Cookstoon brings Southern flair to Abu Dhabi’s Open Fire Food Festival

Abu Dhabi is set to sizzle as renowned chef Melissa Cookstoon joins the lineup of culinary stars at the upcoming Open Fire Food Festival, hosted by none other than Steve Harvey. With her impressive track record in barbecue competitions and television appearances, Cookstoon is gearing up to showcase her expertise and Southern love for BBQ on February 24-25, 2024.

Cookstoon’s journey into the world of competitive barbecue began with a spark of curiosity and a competitive spirit. Despite the steep learning curve, her talent quickly shone through, propelling her to victory in numerous competitions, including the prestigious World Championship.

“It really appealed to my competitive nature along with my love of barbecue. So, I decided, you know, I think I want to give this a shot. I got very lucky very early on. We traveled something like 6000 miles that year doing barbecue competitions from Washington DC to LA but being inducted into the barbecue Hall of Fame, was probably the pinnacle, the holy grail of barbecue, if you will for me, because that’s voted on by your peers. So, the respect was there, and I was very humbled by that,” shared Chef Melissa in an interview with The Filipino Times.

Having graced the screens of popular shows like “BBQ Pitmasters” and “Chopped,” Cookstoon understands the power of television in demystifying barbecue and empowering viewers to try their hand at grilling.

“The one thing that I love about barbecue on TV is the viewers get to pick up tips and tricks that they can use in their backyard. It’s really educational, which for me, I would like to take the intimidation factor away and let everybody know, hey, you can do this in your backyard as well. So don’t be afraid of cooking with fire. Just get out there and do it,” said Chef Cookstoon.

At the Open Fire Food Festival, attendees can expect Cookstoon to share her expertise on cooking steak and chicken, two of her favorite proteins.

“It’s always a good time when you’re cooking something that you know is your favorite. And just showing people hey, you can make a competition barbecue in your backyard just as easily as we do on TV or as we do in competitions. So, I’m excited to show a little bit of my southern love in Abu Dhabi,” stated Chef Melissa.

Abu Dhabi’s emergence as a culinary destination has not escaped Cookstoon’s notice. While it will be her first time in the city, she looks forward to exploring the city and learning about different cultures’ cooking techniques and indigenous ingredients.

“I love looking at other cultures and how they cook with fire, the ingredients that are indigenous to their culture, and learning everywhere I go as well as teaching,” said Cookstoon.

Apart from being a well-loved chef, Cookstoon is deeply committed to giving back to the community, notably through the World Junior Barbecue League. This initiative engages teenagers in cooking competitions.

“Teenagers I believe, need an outlet. They need something besides playing video games or being on the phone on social media. I’m so proud of the contestants they, you know, it’s like watching them grow up in a very short time. We are now having international competitions. So, we have a world championship at the end of the year to determine a true world champion in you know, years of age between 14 and 18 years old,” shared Chef Melissa.

As the countdown to the Open Fire Food Festival begins, Cookstoon shares some valuable tips for achieving mouthwatering barbecue at home: “I think you know they think that bigger is better. And that’s not always true. You know, seasoning is paramount in cooking. Make sure that you know you’re getting the proper amount of seasoning, you’re covering whatever it is you’re whether it’s vegetables or protein. Season it properly. Don’t use too much fuel don’t over smoke. And if you’re cooking with an open flame, always keep a water bottle handy.”

To all food enthusiasts and barbecue lovers, Cookstoon extends a warm invitation to join her at the Open Fire Food Festival at Yas Marina Circuit on February 24-25, 2024, promising a feast for the senses and a celebration of culinary excellence.