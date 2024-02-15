Kris Aquino entrusts Bimby, Josh to Boy Abunda

‘Queen of All Media’ Kris Aquino revealed that friend and television host Boy Abunda promised to take care of her sons should anything happen to her in the next few months.

In an interview with Abunda on February 14, Aquino looked back at Abunda’s promise to drop everything and take care of her sons.

“I just wanna take this opportunity Boy, na magpasalamat sa’yo because nangako ka sa akin, kagaya ng ilan sa pinakamalapit na kaibigan ko at yung mga kapatid kong babae, nangako sila na kung ano man ang mangyayari, mayroon akong dalawang kaibigan na lilipad dito sa US para samahan yung two boys,” said Aquino.

“I’m entrusting my chidlren with you because the two will actually be going home in two weeks. Why did I decide on this? Kasi naaawa ako doon sa dalawang bata. Ako, makukulong na ako sa bahay. Pupunta na lang ako at lalabas ako para makita yung mga doktor,” she added.

Aquino and Abunda also shared a light moment after sharing Aquino’s deteriorating health condition.

Aquino congratulated Abunda on his new contract with GMA-7 and said that the latter can now contribute to her mounting medical bills.

Aquino is now in the United States for her treatment and said that the next six months will be crucial for her in terms of her medication.

“I’m sorry na parang ang kapal ng mukha ko dahil ang tagal niyo na akong pinagdarasal but I really need it now because on Monday papasok ako sa ospital at may susubukan kaming biological na gamot,” said Aquino.

“Kung hindi ito tumalab, I stand a very strong chance of having cardiac arrest, as in pwedeng in my sleep or kung anuman ang ginagawa ko, tumigil na lang ‘yung pagtibok ng puso,” she added.

Abunda said that it was his most difficult interview since it was Aquino’s first onscreen appearance since she went to the US.

Abunda and Aquino were former talk show partners back in ABS-CBN.

“Pagkatapos ng episode na ito, maraming viewers puwede na maging doktor,” said Aquino.

The actress said that her right lung is now affected due to her third autoimmune disease.

“I could have a stroke at any time. I would have been fine if hindi ako nagka-autoimmune,” she added.

Aquino said that for now, she is considering everyday as a miracle and a blessing.

“Bawat araw, especially now na birthday ko pa, pahiram na lang ‘to ng Diyos — binigyan ako ng bonus. So whatever days are left, kung anuman natitira, it’s a blessing. But I really want to stay alive. I mean, sino ba naman gusto sabihin, ‘Handa na akong mamatay.’ I don’t think any of us can say that,” she said.