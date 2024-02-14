Sara Duterte gives love advice on Valentine’s Day

Vice President Sara Duterte shared a light moment with the Filipino community in Malaysia.

Duterte is currently in Malaysia for the Southeast Asian Ministers of Education conference.

“Kaya crush ang tawag sa tao na gusto mo dahil he will crush your heart and break your heart. Kaya huwag mo na lapitan,” said Duterte.

Over the weekend, President Bongbong Marcos and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos shared some love tips on how to maintain a healthy relationship ahead of Valentine’s Day.

In a vlog, Marcos answered some questions from Filipinos including how he’s able to maintain his role as husband despite his busy schedule as President.

“Well, mahirap talaga ‘yung balanse dahil work takes up so much of our time. Well, hindi lang naman ako, pati si Liza marami talagang ginagawa,” said Marcos.

So, we try to find five minutes here, twenty minutes there, we eat together. Basta’t whatever the schedule allows, we take full advantage of it,” the President added.

The first couple shared that the President tries to do home cook meals every Wednesdays or eat at their favorite restaurants of their schedules will allow it.

In the vlog, Marcos said he’s grateful for Liza’s dedication in taking care of him and their children.

Liza on the other hand praised her husband for being kind and selflessness in serving the Filipino people.

Marcos said they try to keep their married life healthy with the quality time by spending time together and moments of laughter during their short breaks.

“Don’t let stress get you … Laugh whenever you can, be grateful for what you have, and we’re all blessed one way or another, just be grateful. You’ll never be perfect but just be grateful,” First Lady Liza said.