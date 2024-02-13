HONOR Announces the Official Availability of the Long-Awaited HONOR Magic V2

Global technology brand HONOR today announced the official availability of the highly awaited HONOR Magic V2 in the UAE. After the huge success of the preorder phase, the open sale is now in full force. The thinnest and lightest foldable phone HONOR Magic V2 comes with a wide range of powerful specs, including the ultra-slim 9.9mm design, revolutionary 5000mAh HONOR Silicon-Carbon Dual Battery, alongside the groundbreaking 0-risk eye comfort display with 3840Hz PWM Dimming and more.

“It’s a great moment for us as the HONOR Magic V2 officially hits the UAE market, following a highly successful pre-order campaign. The positive response from our customers has been incredible, and we are confident that the device’s availability will continue to build on this success.” Mr. Mafeijian (Mr. House), CEO of HONOR GCC. “As users get their hands on the HONOR Magic V2, they’ll discover a device that not only meets but exceeds their expectations, setting new standards in the world of foldable phones.”

The Thinnest and Lightest Foldable Phone is Here

The thinnest and lightest foldable phone weighs in at just 231g and measures a sleek 9.9mm when folded. This innovation in design ensures a combination of aesthetics and functionality, making the HONOR Magic V2 the ideal companion for on-the-go professionals.

The HONOR Magic V2 features a groundbreaking Titanium Hinge, balancing lightweight design and durability. Crafted from HONOR’s SGS certified steel, it ensures robustness, earning the device SGS durability certification for up to 400,000 folds, equivalent to a minimum lifespan of ten years with daily folding of 100 times.

Unstoppable Performance with 5000mAh HONOR Silicon-Carbon Dual Battery

Equipped with a class-leading 5000mAh HONOR Silicon-Carbon Dual Battery that provides all-day battery life, as well as rapid charging via the included 66W supercharger, the HONOR Magic V2 delivers a full day of uninterrupted usage.

Maximum Eye Comfort with Human-Centric Display Innovations

Understanding consumers’ concerns around eye-related health issues attributed to frequent device usage, the HONOR Magic V2 also comes with a Risk-free Dimming Dual Display, helping users to alleviate eye fatigue and reduce the amount of blue light exposure through features including Dynamic Dimming and Circadian Night Display. In addition, HONOR Magic V2 boasts an impressive 3840Hz PWM Dimming, ensuring a comfortable viewing experience even after extended time usage.

The foldable OLED LTPO display supports an impressive 1.07 billion colors, ensuring lifelike vibrancy and color accuracy.

Exceptional Free Hovering Experience for Different Angles

HONOR Magic V2 empowers users to achieve more across life scenarios such as attending meetings, taking pictures, and enjoying content with the phone, thanks to the hover functionality.

Privacy Features Tailored for Today

Additionally, focusing on user privacy and security, HONOR introduces the Parallel Space feature on HONOR Magic V2. This allows users to separate work and personal apps, essentially providing a dual-phone experience within one device. With Parallel Space, you can use the same app with two different accounts, eliminating the need for two phones.

Price and Availability

The HONOR Magic V2 will be available in a range of elegant colors: Black, Purple, and a special version in Black with a vegan leather back .

HONOR Magic V2 is available now for purchase in the UAE via hihonor.com, Emax, Jumbo, Sharaf DG, Amazon, noon & Etisalat by e& at a price of AED 6899. Upon purchase, consumers will get free gifts worth AED 3645, including Bose Quiet Comfort Ultra Headphones, HONOR Watch GS3, HONOR Magic V2 Case and HONOR VIP Care+ includes 12 months screen replacement warranty and extended 14 days replacement guarantee.