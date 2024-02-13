Latest NewsLifestyleNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Happy ‘Galentines’: No date? Spend Valentine’s Day with your girlfriends

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal9 hours ago

“Alone but never lonely,” that’s probably your mantra for this year’s Valentine’s Day. There is nothing to be ashamed about having no date for Valentine’s Day, especially when you can call your girlfriends for a ‘Galentines.’

This term was taken from the popular TV series Parks and Recreation in 2010.  In one episode of the show, the main protagonist says that on February 13, she always gathers with her closest friends to spend time having brunch or “ladies celebrating ladies.” Unexpectedly, Galentines became one of the unofficial holidays celebrated worldwide.

Although in the show they celebrated on the day before Valentine’s Day, Galentines can be celebrated anytime and anywhere — even on Valentine’s Day.

No date? You can always spend ‘Galentines’ with your girl friends.

Here are a few things that you can do:

PAMPER DAY

iStock 1190358961

Spill the latest tea with your bestie while having a pamper day. You can go to beauty salons to get your nails, hair, or lashes done, or you can go to a spa to get a massage.

NETFLIX AND CHILLED ICE CREAM

iStock 1347067075

If you feel like staying in with your girlies, then you can set up a mini theater at home using a laptop, TV screen, or a projector and binge watch romantic comedies such as Flipped, Set it Up, Love, Rosie, and many more. Pair your movie with a popcorn and order chilled ice cream to make your day extra sweet.

PICNIC WITH MY BESTIES

iStock 1482289785

The public parks are not just for couples to go on a picnic this Valentine’s Day. You and your girlies can enjoy a picnic at the park like Al Barsha Pond Park and many more. You can order food takeaways and enjoy them while gossiping with your girl friends.

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal9 hours ago
Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal

Kate Liane Sudiacal

The bunsong babae of The Filipino Times. Kate is a budding writer striving to become a trusted voice and an iterative journalist through the portrayal of Filipino excellence in her narratives and delivering the most recent updates to both Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Send it to [email protected]

Related Articles

Cami Template 5

Top 4 romantic restaurants to make your Valentine’s Day extra special

10 hours ago
iStock 1268550097

UAE: Sunny days ahead, authorities conduct clean-up operations

12 hours ago
Taghi Askari

100-year-old diver makes splash at 2024 World Championships

12 hours ago
Cami Template 4

OFW finds true love in “go-to shawarma place”

13 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button