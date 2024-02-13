Happy ‘Galentines’: No date? Spend Valentine’s Day with your girlfriends

“Alone but never lonely,” that’s probably your mantra for this year’s Valentine’s Day. There is nothing to be ashamed about having no date for Valentine’s Day, especially when you can call your girlfriends for a ‘Galentines.’

This term was taken from the popular TV series Parks and Recreation in 2010. In one episode of the show, the main protagonist says that on February 13, she always gathers with her closest friends to spend time having brunch or “ladies celebrating ladies.” Unexpectedly, Galentines became one of the unofficial holidays celebrated worldwide.

Although in the show they celebrated on the day before Valentine’s Day, Galentines can be celebrated anytime and anywhere — even on Valentine’s Day.

No date? You can always spend ‘Galentines’ with your girl friends.

Here are a few things that you can do:

PAMPER DAY

Spill the latest tea with your bestie while having a pamper day. You can go to beauty salons to get your nails, hair, or lashes done, or you can go to a spa to get a massage.

NETFLIX AND CHILLED ICE CREAM

If you feel like staying in with your girlies, then you can set up a mini theater at home using a laptop, TV screen, or a projector and binge watch romantic comedies such as Flipped, Set it Up, Love, Rosie, and many more. Pair your movie with a popcorn and order chilled ice cream to make your day extra sweet.

PICNIC WITH MY BESTIES

The public parks are not just for couples to go on a picnic this Valentine’s Day. You and your girlies can enjoy a picnic at the park like Al Barsha Pond Park and many more. You can order food takeaways and enjoy them while gossiping with your girl friends.