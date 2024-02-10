Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

Discover unbeatable Valentine’s Day deals at Miss FAB Jewellery & Diamonds LLC

Looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift? Look no further than Miss FAB Jewellery & Diamonds LLC! Their Valentine’s Promo brings stunning pieces that will make your loved one’s heart skip a beat.

Indulge in luxury with their Tennis Bracelet featuring 3 carats of diamond, priced at just AED 3,300. For a timeless classic, their GIA Solitaire, boasting .300 carats of elegance, is yours for only AED 1,995. Or perhaps you prefer the iconic Tiffany Ring, available in sizes ranging from 1.1 to 1.8 carats, all for the amazing price of AE1,995.

But that’s not all! For those on a budget, Miss FAB Jewellery & Diamonds LLC offers diamond rings for less than AED500. Yes, less than AED500 for a sparkling diamond ring!

Visit their store at Warba Center, Muraqabat Deira, Dubai, to explore even more options. They’re open daily from 12-9 pm, so you can find the perfect gift at your convenience.

And here’s the cherry on top – they accept Tabby payments, allowing kabayans to pay in installments with zero interest. Making luxury affordable has never been easier with Miss FAB Jewellery & Diamonds LLC.

Hurry, this limited-time Valentine’s Promo won’t last long. Don’t miss out on the chance to spoil your loved one with exquisite jewelry this February.

Plus, keep an eye out for their regular online live streams, offering even more cost-friendly rates to their loyal clients. Follow their social media pages at @Miss FAB Jewellery & Diamonds LLC.

Make this Valentine’s Day one to remember with Miss FAB Jewellery & Diamonds LLC – where luxury meets affordability.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

