DOLE: P100 wage hike for private sector ‘unlikely’ 

The Department of Labor and Employment said that the proposed P100 hike in minimum wage for those working in the private sector might be difficult to get approved.

DOLE Secretary Benny Laguesma said the P100 proposal wouls result in an additional 15 to 25 percent increase in each employee’s salary.

This excludes wage related benefits, according to the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC).

“Medyo may kabigatan po. Dahil out of more or less one million na registered existing businesses sa atin, mahigit 900,000 nasa kategorya ng micro, small, and medium enterprises,” said Laguesma in a GMA News interview.

Laguesma said that the focus now is to preserve employment and create more jobs.

“Kasi po kapag nakikita namin na ang mga hanapbuhay ay higit kaysa doon sa mga naghahanap ng hanapbuhay, puwedeng maglaro ‘yung tinatawag natin na market forces,” the DOLE Secretary said.

“Kung gusto mong makakita ng manggagawa, sumabay ka sa mga benepisyo na hinahanap at gustong makita ng mga manggagawa na ipagkakaloob sa kanila. ‘Yon po ang mga konsiderasyon na dapat isinasaalang-alang,” the DOLE chief added.

A bill seeking for an across the board P100 increase has reached the Senate plenary last week.