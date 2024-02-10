Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Abu Dhabi International Airport officially changes name to Zayed International Airport

Staff Report

Courtesy: Abu Dhabi Airports

In a historic move, the Abu Dhabi International Airport was officially renamed Zayed International Airport on February 9, in honor of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

According to a report from the Abu Dhabi Media Office, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor of Special Affairs at the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports’ Board of Directors, has led the naming ceremony.

Key stakeholders of the Zayed International Airport during the naming ceremony. (Courtesy: Abu Dhabi Media Office)

The event also saw the presence of the airport’s key stakeholders, partners, and staff. Various activities are organized for the passengers including live performances by global artists, digital showcases, personalized travel giveaways, and offers from partners, which will run throughout the weekend.

The naming ceremony coincided with the official opening of the new Terminal A, which has the capacity to welcome up to 45 million passengers per year, marking a new era for transport and aviation infrastructure in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

As one of the world’s largest terminals, in the first 60 days after Terminal A became fully operational, Zayed International Airport welcomed 4.48 million passengers, with 1.21 million arrivals, 1.22 million departures, two million transfers and more than 24,000 flights.

Key stakeholders of the Zayed International Airport during the naming ceremony. (Courtesy: Abu Dhabi Media Office)

The revamped airport in the country’s capital houses world-class facilities including biometric technology to streamline the screening and boarding process, 35,000 square metres of retail and F&B space, and 163 outlets for passengers to shop, dine, and enjoy.

Zayed International Airport’s new brand aims to pay homage to and highlight the richness of Emirati culture and Arabian heritage. As it pays tribute to Sheikh Zayed’s exceptional legacy and history of accomplishments in introducing the UAE to the world, the Zayed International Airport aims to provide an innovative and seamless airport experience that meets highest standards of quality and traveller expectations.

