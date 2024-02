Bongbong Marcos on love month: Alagaan ang puso

President Bongbong Marcos has issued a message for single men and women this love month.

“Alagaan natin ang ating mga puso dahil walang ibang mag-aalaga diyan kung hindi ikaw lang, lalo na kung single ka,” said Marcos in a recent video posted on Instagram.

He also encouraged everyone to practice self-love.

“Ang bagong Pilipino ay mas maalaga sa kanyang kalusugan, kaya’t ngayong buwan ng mga puso, ipagdiwang natin ang pagmamahal sa ating mga sarili,” he said.

The president also gave a preview of some of his personal activities including snippets of him running on the treadmill and doing exercises such as sit-ups and bench presses.