School bus accident in Sharjah injures 3 students, 2 supervisors

Three students and two supervisors were injured in a vehicular accident on Thursday morning in Sharjah, authorities reported.

The Sharjah Police General Command (SPGC) stated that a school bus made a sudden turn, which led to colliding with the sidewalk and causing the accident.

“The accident did not result in serious injuries, while three students and two supervisors suffered minor and moderate injuries. The injured were taken to the hospital to receive treatment,” the police wrote in a statement.

The authority has called on drivers of vehicles and school buses to exercise caution and have full focus while operating their vehicles, and always follow traffic rules.