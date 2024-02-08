Huawei’s ultimate Valentine’s Day gift guide: Inspired tech for creativity and fashion

The countdown to the most romantic day of the year is on, and Huawei is here to help you express your love with gifts that go beyond the ordinary. Whether your special someone is a trendsetter, a fitness enthusiast, or a tech aficionado, Huawei’s lineup of audio devices, smartphones, and wearables has something unique to offer. Dive into the world of Huawei this Valentine’s Day with our exclusive offers that are sure to impress.

For Her: HUAWEI FreeClip

Elevate her audio experience with the Huawei FreeClip, the first open-ear earbuds that blend wireless convenience with elegant design. These chic earbuds, resembling fine jewelry, boast the innovative C-bridge Design for a snug and comfortable fit. Packaged in a sleek shell-shaped charging case with a pearlescent sheen, the FreeClip offers a total music playback time of 36 hours. Priced at: AED 699, it’s the perfect gift for the fashion-forward woman who loves to stay connected in style.

For Him: HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2″

Introducing the Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2″, a groundbreaking addition to Huawei’s tablet lineup. With its vast flexible OLED screen and an impressive 94% screen-to-body ratio, this tablet sets a new standard for portability and performance. Weighing only 580g and measuring just 5.5mm in thickness, it’s one of the slimmest and lightest tablets on the market. Priced at AED 4,099, the MatePad Pro 13.2″ is the ultimate gift for the modern man who values style and functionality.

For Them: HUAWEI WATCH GT 4

The Huawei Watch GT 4 combines elevated design with powerful health and fitness features, making it the perfect gift for anyone who values both style and functionality. Available in 46mm and 41mm sizes, this flagship smartwatch introduces inventive design elements while retaining the aesthetic signature of its predecessors. With an exceptional battery life of up to 14 days on the 46mm and up to 7 days on the 41mm, it ensures uninterrupted use without frequent recharging. Priced starting at AED 799, the Huawei Watch GT 4 offers over 100 sports modes and workout types, including the popular racket sport Padel.