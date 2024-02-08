Filipino Architects and Engineers Help Shape the Middle East’s Sustainable Future

The whole world is advancing toward a better future, with exceptional sustainability as a main goal for many countries in the Middle East. This vision, however, would be impossible without the help of remarkable engineers and architects in the region.

MENA Sustainability Initiatives 2023-2024

These past few years, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region made efforts to promote sustainability. According to a report by Strategy & Middle East, the MENA aims to reduce emissions by up to 60 percent as well as plans to invest $2 trillion in projects by 2035.

These projects aim to build an environment that includes cities, buildings, and neighborhoods, as well as infrastructure systems like water supply and energy networks, through innovative and sustainability-focused construction.

Because of this, the region became a source of extraordinary opportunity to pioneer the development and use of sustainable technologies and techniques for the built environment. Many engineers and architects worldwide work together to shape the future, with many of them hailing from the Philippines.

The Roles of Filipino Engineers and Architects Toward Sustainability

Filipino engineers and architects have become one of the most notable contributors in the world’s path toward sustainability.

In the Philippines, top-notch universities as well as several organizations are producing more and more world-class green engineers and architects who choose to make an impact worldwide. Last year, it was estimated that over 12 million OFWs live and work globally, with an estimated 3.5 million OFWs changing the engineering and architectural landscape in the Middle East.

After a successful COP28, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, announced that the theme “Year of Sustainability” will extend to 2024, allowing Filipino architects and engineers in the Middle East to work on more sustainability-focused projects this year.

Awarding Filipino Engineers and Architects in the Middle East

This year, The Filipino Watchlist: Filipino Engineers and Architects in the Middle East Summit and Awards will be held to celebrate the excellent achievements of Filipino architects and engineers in the Middle East.

The event gives them an amazing platform where they can meet other professionals in their field, giving them a chance to exchange experiences, knowledge, and conversations with one another.

The sessions in the event would cover significant topics that would shape the future of the Middle East, including:

“Landscape Designs for a Changing Climate: Reshaping the Blueprint Incorporating Blue and Green Spaces”

“Future of Living: Development of Smart Cities without Compromising History, Culture and Nature”

“Sustainable Lifestyle: Green Buildings, Renewable Energy, and Environmental Conservation”

At the end of the summit, the awarding ceremony will begin, revealing the top Filipino engineers and architects in the Middle East and honoring their contribution to building a sustainable future for the region.

If you want to be a part of this huge event, you can register for free at thefilipinotimesawards.com/TFTwatchlist. See you there!