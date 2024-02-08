Abu Dhabi officially declares ‘Union for Human Rights Association’ as public interest association

The “Union for Human Rights Association” has been officially declared and registered as a public interest association by the Ministry of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Tuesday.

The Association is licensed by the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi. Though its headquarters will be based in the country’s capital, its scope of activity will encompass the whole UAE. The Association will be composed of 16 specialized human rights experts, aiming to provide advice and opinions on national reports submitted by the State to international human rights bodies and mechanisms.

Additionally, the Association’s mandates include promoting respect for civil, political, economic, social, cultural, and environmental human rights for all segments of society, and collaborating with concerned international entities to advocate for human rights and achieve sustainable development goals.

Through this Association, the civil society will be supported in the fundamental values and principles of human rights by organizing and participating in various national programs, initiatives, strategies, seminars, workshops, conferences, and events related to human rights.

Under the decision by the provisions of Federal Law No. 50 of 2023 on the Regulation of Public Interest Institutions, the Association will prepare and publish studies and research, and issue publications related to human rights.

It will also act as bridge to receive and follow up on complaints with the relevant authorities and coordinate with them to request field visits to all entities related to human rights. Moreover, the Association will develop the participation of civil society in the development and alignment of procedures and policies followed by the State.