Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

European Space Agency shares satellite photo of Dubai

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal1 hour ago

A false-colour image captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission (satellite) showing the city of Dubai and its surroundings. Courtesy: European Space Agency

The European Space Agency shared on February 02, 2024, a false-colored image of Dubai that was captured by the Copernicus Sentinel 2-mission satellite last January 23, 2024.

The near-infrared channel of the satellite was used to highlight vegetation in red and water bodies in various shades of blue.

Here are some of Dubai’s famous landmarks that are shown in the satellite photo:

Palm Jumeirah

Screenshot 2024 02 05 130140

Palm Jumeirah is Dubai’s famous man-made island which started construction in 2001. It is a part of a larger series of developments called the Palm Islands which is made of three man-made islands including Palm Jebel Ali and Palm Deira.

Palm Jebel Ali

Screenshot 2024 02 05 130111

The second of the the three Palm Islands is Palm Jebel Ali which is currently under development. As part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, Palm Jebel Ali aims to become the world’s largest man-made island.

The World Islands

Screenshot 2024 02 05 130201

The World Islands are made of small artificial islands made to look like the world map. It is also part of the several artificial island developments in Dubai.

Dubai Creek

Screenshot 2024 02 05 130339

Dubai Creek is a natural saltwater creek in Dubai with a natural port that is traditionally used for trade and transport.

Dubai International Airport

Screenshot 2024 02 05 130351

Located at Al Garhoud District, Dubai International Airport (DXB) boasts of being the World’s Busiest International Airport in 2024.

Sand Dunes

Screenshot 2024 02 05 130421

Dubai, being located in a desert, boasts of its sand dunes that are also famous for tourists.

See the interactive satellite photo here.

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal1 hour ago
Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal

Kate Liane Sudiacal

The bunsong babae of The Filipino Times. Kate is a budding writer striving to become a trusted voice and an iterative journalist through the portrayal of Filipino excellence in her narratives and delivering the most recent updates to both Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Send it to [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 05 30T145655.791

Robin Padilla believes Mindanao can be separated from Philippines but if done legally

3 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 02 05T124537.171

Abu Dhabi health department shuts down over 8 healthcare facilities for violations

2 hours ago
Cami Template 83 1

Love at first site: Swiping right to find Mr & Mrs Right

3 hours ago
TFT News Cardiovascular Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato draws flak for singing ‘Heart Attack’ in an event intended for cardiovascular diseases 

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button