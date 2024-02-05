European Space Agency shares satellite photo of Dubai

The European Space Agency shared on February 02, 2024, a false-colored image of Dubai that was captured by the Copernicus Sentinel 2-mission satellite last January 23, 2024.

The near-infrared channel of the satellite was used to highlight vegetation in red and water bodies in various shades of blue.

Here are some of Dubai’s famous landmarks that are shown in the satellite photo:

Palm Jumeirah

Palm Jumeirah is Dubai’s famous man-made island which started construction in 2001. It is a part of a larger series of developments called the Palm Islands which is made of three man-made islands including Palm Jebel Ali and Palm Deira.

Palm Jebel Ali

The second of the the three Palm Islands is Palm Jebel Ali which is currently under development. As part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, Palm Jebel Ali aims to become the world’s largest man-made island.

The World Islands

The World Islands are made of small artificial islands made to look like the world map. It is also part of the several artificial island developments in Dubai.

Dubai Creek

Dubai Creek is a natural saltwater creek in Dubai with a natural port that is traditionally used for trade and transport.

Dubai International Airport

Located at Al Garhoud District, Dubai International Airport (DXB) boasts of being the World’s Busiest International Airport in 2024.

Sand Dunes

Dubai, being located in a desert, boasts of its sand dunes that are also famous for tourists.

See the interactive satellite photo here.