Kanto Boys reunite for Vhong’s special birthday prod

Luis Manzano, Billy Crawford, and Vhong Navarro — formerly in a group called Kanto Boys — reunited on-screen in a special performance on January 30, 2024 for It’s Showtime host Vhong’s birthday.

The trio was joined by Joshua Garcia and Pepe Herrera who they described as “last-minute hindi tumanggi” to represent John LLoyd Cruz who could not make it.

Vhong shared that the Kanto Boys were supposed to be complete but John Lloyd had to cancel.

“Sadyang may hindi inaasahang pangyayari kaya si Lloydie ay hindi po nakapunta rito,” he explained.

“Kaya naman Lloydie basta nandito lang kaming mga kagrupo mo, mahal na mahal ka namin. Alam ko malalampasan mo ang lahat ng ito. Miss you,” he added.