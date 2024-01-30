Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT News

Kanto Boys reunite for Vhong’s special birthday prod

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal6 hours ago

Courtesy: ABS-CBN It's Showtime

Luis Manzano, Billy Crawford, and Vhong Navarro — formerly in a group called Kanto Boys — reunited on-screen in a special performance on January 30, 2024 for It’s Showtime host Vhong’s birthday.

The trio was joined by Joshua Garcia and Pepe Herrera who they described as “last-minute hindi tumanggi” to represent John LLoyd Cruz who could not make it.

TFT NEWS TEMPLATE FOR WEBSITE 53 1

Vhong shared that the Kanto Boys were supposed to be complete but John Lloyd had to cancel.

“Sadyang may hindi inaasahang pangyayari kaya si Lloydie ay hindi po nakapunta rito,” he explained.

“Kaya naman Lloydie basta nandito lang kaming mga kagrupo mo, mahal na mahal ka namin. Alam ko malalampasan mo ang lahat ng ito. Miss you,” he added.

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal6 hours ago
Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal

Kate Liane Sudiacal

The bunsong babae of The Filipino Times. Kate is a budding writer striving to become a trusted voice and an iterative journalist through the portrayal of Filipino excellence in her narratives and delivering the most recent updates to both Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS TEMPLATE FOR WEBSITE 55

Pinoy Museum on Wheels: OFW in Middle East uniquely showcases PH history

1 hour ago
Cami Template 79 1

Thangals Jewelry store sparkles at grand opening in Satwa

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 01 30T131420.354

MWO Bahrain, OWWA, PIN, conduct skills training for OFWs in Bahrain

6 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2024 01 30 at 12.49.49 PM

GONG XI FA CAI!

6 hours ago
Check Also
Close
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button