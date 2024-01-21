Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PSG defends Marcos use of chopper during Coldplay concert

The Presidential Security Group issued a statement confirming that President Bongbong Marcos and his family indeed use the presidential chopper during the Coldplay concert at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Netizens were quick to spot the arrival of the chopper and as they shared their frustrations in enduring the horrendous traffic to the concert venue.

Presidential Security Group (PSG) commander Jesus Nelson Morales said that the unforeseen traffic complications could pose a security threat to the President.

“Yesterday, the Philippine Arena experienced an unprecedented influx of 40,000 individuals eagerly attending a concert, resulting in unforeseen traffic complications along the route,” Morales said.

“Recognizing that this traffic situation posed a potential threat to the security of our President, the PSG took decisive action by opting for the presidential chopper,” he added.

Marcos and First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos were spotted during the British rock band’s concert on Friday.

The band’s lead vocalist Chris Martin also acknowledged the traffic problem during their concert.

“We’ve seen some traffic, but I think you have the number one in the world,” Martin said. “So thank you for making the effort to come through all of that bull**** to be here,” he said.

Netizens shared the clip of the chopper in the helicopter landing area.

“The same Marcos who pushes for the phaseout of jeepneys in the guise of environmentalism, rides a helicopter to a concert! The same Marcos who will massacre informal transport workers’ jobs by Feb 1!” said Piston in a tweet.

