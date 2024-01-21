Dominic, Bea to invite Kathryn Bernardo in wedding not Daniel Padilla

Dominic Roque revealed that he and fiancee Bea Alonzo will be inviting Kathryn Bernardo to their wedding but not the latter’s ex-boyfriend Daniel Padillla.

Kathryn and Daniel used to be close with Dominic as they previously form the so-called “Nguy Squad”.

Dominic said that he and Daniel are not in good terms and they have yet to patch things up.

“Si Kath lang. Kasi hindi pa kami okay ni DJ. I mean, we’re not talking,” he said.

Dominic added that he last spoke to Daniel was in 2020.

“We haven’t seen each other for the longest time since 2020,” he added.

Ria Atayde, Joshua Garcia, Gabbi Garcia, Patrick Sugui, Marco Gumabao, and Khalil Ramos were all part of the group of friends.

The three men- Patrick, Marco and Khalil will have a role in the Bea-Dominic wedding.

Actually, itong January ‘yung Save the Date so inaayos na namin lahat ang lahat ng ayusin… itong January dapat ilatag lahat. Ang daming aasikasuhin from our families to our friends, mga bisita, our ninongs and ninangs,” he said.

Dominic and Bea have been engaged since last year and they plan to tie the knot this year.