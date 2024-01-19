Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Zubiri: Jinggoy to remain as senator despite bribery conviction 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Photo courtesy of: Jinggoy Estrada

Senate President Migz Zubiri said that Senator Jinggoy Estrada will remain as senator despite his bribery conviction in relation to the pork barrel scam.

Estrada was convicted for one count of direct bribery and two counts of direct bribery by the 5th division of Sandiganbayan. Estrada said he will exhaust legal remedies to appeal the conviction.

“He has the right to exhaust all of these. He can still file a Motion for Reconsideration with the Sandiganbayan; he can still file an appeal by certiorari with the Supreme Court,” said Zubiri.

Read: Jinggoy Estrada says plunder acquittal is a ‘vindication’ 

“Until and unless the decision becomes final and executory, Sen. Jinggoy is duty-bound to continue performing his functions as Senator of the Republic,” Zubiri added.

The Sandiganbayan acquitted Estrada for plunder but convicted him of bribery in the pork barrel scam.

Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva said that they expect Estrada to “stay focused on his job and carry out his duties and responsibilities in service to the nation, especially to the 15,108,625 Filipinos, who entrusted him with their votes and confidence.”

Senator JV Ejercito, brother of Jinggoy, said he respects the wisdom of the country’s justice system.

“Our justice system, despite its imperfection, is there to maintain law and order, protect our rights, and provide justice,” said Ejercito.

“This is a vindication of my name and I am emerging victorious at this point,” said Estrada after the promulgation of his case in an interview with reporters on Friday.

Estrada said that the court’s decision means that he “did not steal any money and did not receive any money.”

Estrada’s legal counsel Atty. Alexis Abastillas Suarez said the acquittal is a big victory for the senator.

