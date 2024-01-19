Several flights diverted to Davao Airport due to bad weather- CAAP 

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said that several flights were diverted due to bad weather returned to the Davao International Airport (DIA) on Friday.

“All previously diverted flights have successfully returned to DIA today, January 19, seamlessly restoring normal operations,” the CAAP said in a statement.

“Also, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines Operations Center reported that weather remains clear with no signs of rainfall,” the agency added.

CebGo flights from Zamboanga and Cagayan, as well as a PAL Express flight from Manila were also affected.

The Davao City government has ordered work-from-home arrangements due to continuous rains. The CAAP said its Davao Region office has required safety engineering units to attend to their duties.