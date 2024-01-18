Few days left until the nominations for outstanding Filipino Engineers and Architects in the Middle East closes

Time is running out as the nominations for The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Architects and Engineers 2024 are closing this January 26, 2024.

To recognize the achievements of overseas Filipino workers in engineering and architecture in the Middle East, The Filipino Times Watchlist returns on its second edition.

The search is back to find the top Filipino Architects and Engineers in the United Arab Emirates and across the Arab World. With only a few days left, it’s time to nominate yourself or someone you know before the closing date to ensure that all the hard work and accomplishments get the recognition they deserve.

The brainchild of The Filipino Times, this prestigious award-giving ceremony is organized by New Perspective Media (NPM) Group, as a way to showcase the notable Filipino professionals who have contributed in shaping the landscape and development of the Middle East.

Architects and engineers who are board passers in the Philippines and are currently practicing their professions are eligible in the nominations.

If you know anyone or think you’re the one qualified to be deemed this award, nominations can be done through The Filipino Times Watchlist Nominations .

Here’s what you need to prepare:

Contact details (name, contact number, and email)

Updated CV

Copy of PRC license

Professional photo (passport-size)

Answers to 5 questions (200 words per question) Question 1: Leadership Question 2: Professional success Question 3: Resilience and failure management Question 4: Community service Question 5: Values and work management



Furthermore, nominees who were awarded from the previous year can still be recognized once again, with the criteria of judging their most recent accomplishments. This approach serves as a motivation for professionals to consistently strive for excellence and continuous improvement in their craft.

During its first edition, 91 Filipino professionals from industries of architecture, chemical engineering, civil engineering, electrical engineering, electronics & communication engineering, geothermal engineering, and mechanical engineering were awarded.

This March 1, 2024, the second edition of The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Architects and Engineers in the Middle East Summit and Awards will be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Don’t let this opportunity pass by – submit your nominations now!