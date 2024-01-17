Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE’s Unemployment Insurance: A step-by-step guide to claiming compensation

Are you facing job loss in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)? No need to worry if you’re subscribed to the Involuntary Loss of Employment (ILOE) Scheme.

The ILOE gives financial support to individuals who have lost their jobs due to reasons other than disciplinary action or resignation.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has released a helpful video guiding individuals on claiming compensation in case of job loss in the UAE. Here are the steps to follow:

Step 1: 

Visit the ILOE website at iloe.ae.

Step 2:

Click the button “Submit your claim.”

Step 3:

The site will then ask you for your UID/Emirates ID and mobile number. Enter the required information to get your One Time Password (OTP) on your phone.

Step 4:

On the sidebar menu, you will see Claim. Click the “Claim” button and click “Claim Submission.” 

Take note that your work permit should have already been canceled before you can claim it. Afterward, click “Proceed to your Claim Process.”

Step 5:

You will then be asked to confirm the “work permit cancellation, reason, and date” and attach the supporting documents required. The site will also ask for your international bank account number (IBAN), your bank account number, and your bank account’s name. 

If you do not have a bank account, you may choose an exchange company instead.

After typing in all necessary information, click the “Submit your Claim” button. 

Step 6:

Once you have submitted your claim, you can monitor its status by clicking the “Claim” button on the sidebar menu and then choosing “My Claims.” 

