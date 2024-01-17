Ramadan 2024 in UAE: Holy Month to fall in winter for the first time in 24 years

On a rare occasion, the Holy Month of Ramadan in the UAE is expected to fall during the winter season for the first time in 24 years.

According to astronomers, Ramadan this year is predicted to begin on March 11, 2024. In the UAE, the winter season officially commenced on December 21 and is expected to end by March 20.

In recent years, the Holy Month has consistently been observed during the summertime, posing challenges for those fasting—increasing their need to consume more water.

However, now that it will likely be observed during winter in the country, the fasting duration will be reduced as winter days are shorter.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) stated that during Ramadan this year, temperatures in Dubai are expected to be around 28°C, making it more bearable to work or stroll outside during daytime.

While residents should wait for the official starting date of Ramadan in the coming months, it can be anticipated that it will begin on March 11, with Eid Al Fitr falling almost a month later on April 9.

This means that April 8, Monday, the last day of Ramadan, will be off for workers. Additionally, if Eid Al Fitr starts on April 9, Tuesday, and last until April 12, Friday, we are looking at a nine-day holiday, including the two weekends.