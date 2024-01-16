Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE: Abu Dhabi adopts auto-cancellation system for payment-related enforcement in judicial decisions

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has adopted a new system, the first of its kind in the United Arab Emirates, capable of instantly monitoring all judicial enforcement decisions.

Once the required dues are paid, the system automatically cancels the original decision. The process is streamlined through electronic approval before being transmitted to the pertinent authorities.

With this new system, there is no need for an intervention by the enforcement officers and judges, it provides a swift cancellation process for individuals who have already made their payments. A copy of the cancellation decision can be downloaded through the ADJD smart app. This can be used to show proof of the lift of a travel ban imposed for non-payment, or can be used at police stations in case an arrest warrant for non-payment is issued.

Additionally, the document helps lift seizure orders on deposits and bank accounts, with cancellation orders promptly sent to banks for implementation.

