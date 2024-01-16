Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

Sales Executives Wanted: Job Alert from The Filipino Times in Dubai!

Are you a dynamic professional with exceptional interpersonal skills and a knack for outdoor selling? The Filipino Times, a leading news agency in Dubai, is actively seeking Sales Executives to join its dynamic team. This is your chance to be part of a forward-thinking organization that values creativity, dedication, and excellence.

Sales Executive Positions Available

If you have a proven track record in outdoor selling and the ability to turn leads into long-lasting partnerships, we want to hear from you! As a Sales Executive at The Filipino Times, you’ll play a pivotal role in communicating with clients, developing innovative sales strategies, and contributing to the continued success of our organization.

What We’re Looking For:

  • Highly motivated and energized professionals
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
  • Ability to multitask and work in a fast-paced environment
  • Passion for client relations and dedication to achieving organizational goals

How to Apply:

If you’re ready to take on an exciting new challenge in the world of sales, submit your CV to [email protected]. This is your opportunity to join a dynamic team, contribute to the success of a leading news agency, and take your career to new heights.

Stay Connected:

Applicants are advised to monitor their email and keep their phones on, as The Filipino Times may reach out to you for the next steps in the application process. Don’t miss this chance to be part of a thriving organization – apply now and be a key player in shaping the future of media in Dubai!

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

