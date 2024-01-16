Imee not in good terms with Romualdez for being Pro-Duterte

Senator Imee Marcos revealed that she is not on good terms with cousin House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Imee said she is not on good terms with Romualdez because she has sided with the Duterte family on some issues.

“Alam ko may tampo ‘yun sakin eh mula nung October dahil nga sinabi ko na pro-Duterte ako. Kasi gusto ko ngang masalba at huwag masira ang UniTeam,” she said in a GMA News interview.

“Nung talagang binabakbakan ng todo si VP Sara at saka may threat of impeachment pa, sinabi kong hindi pwede ang ganyan ganyan pati ang mga ICC, kung ano anong inuungkat,” she added.

Marcos said she advised Romualdez not to fight the Duterte family.

“Bakit tayo nakikipag-away? Hindi naman sila nakikipag-away. Ang tapang tapang nga ng mga Duterte, pero hindi naman tayo tinatapangan. Talagang mababait satin. Ano bang problema?” she asked her cousin.

Romualdez has yet to comment on Marcos’ revelations.