Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Imee not in good terms with Romualdez for being Pro-Duterte

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Senator Imee Marcos revealed that she is not on good terms with cousin House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Imee said she is not on good terms with Romualdez because she has sided with the Duterte family on some issues.

“Alam ko may tampo ‘yun sakin eh mula nung October dahil nga sinabi ko na pro-Duterte ako. Kasi gusto ko ngang masalba at huwag masira ang UniTeam,” she said in a GMA News interview.

“Nung talagang binabakbakan ng todo si VP Sara at saka may threat of impeachment pa, sinabi kong hindi pwede ang ganyan ganyan pati ang mga ICC, kung ano anong inuungkat,” she added.

Marcos said she advised Romualdez not to fight the Duterte family.

“Bakit tayo nakikipag-away? Hindi naman sila nakikipag-away. Ang tapang tapang nga ng mga Duterte, pero hindi naman tayo tinatapangan. Talagang mababait satin. Ano bang problema?” she asked her cousin.

Romualdez has yet to comment on Marcos’ revelations.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

South Korea market

Lawmaker supports suspension of deployment of seasonal farm workers to South Korea

6 hours ago
TFT News valdez baguio

Janno Gibbs eyes to scatter some ashes of Ronaldo Valdez in Baguio

6 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2024 01 16 at 22.44.37 f49a0dfb

KPOP Overdose at the Coca-Cola Arena: A Night to Remember for KPOP Fans

6 hours ago
TFT News BRUNEI PRINCE

Brunei’s Prince Abdul Mateen ties the knot with commoner in grand ceremony

7 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button