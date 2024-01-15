5 travel tips for UAE OFWs headed to Palawan

Palawan has been hailed as one of the World’s Top Trending Destinations this 2024 by TripAdvisor, and it’s not surprising to see why. The island is home to aquamarine waters, exotic wildlife, green lush forests, old fishing villages, amazing scenic views, and more.

For our hardworking overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), treating yourself to a Palawan getaway might be the well-deserved break you’ve been longing for! Just make sure to know these tips before visiting the place!

1. Bring smaller cash

Never make the mistake of diving into Palawan without cash. There are no automated teller machines (ATMs) in El Nido, Palawan. And although there is one in Puerto Princesa, ATMs charge hefty fees for each withdrawal for tourists.

So, make sure to convert your dirhams and bring cash in pesos before you go. It would also be helpful to break your cash into smaller bills.

2. Unplug and unwind

Enjoy Palawan and pause work for a while because finding fast WiFi can be tough.

If there is a great need from your boss overseas asking you to reply to their message or send them files, you can find several establishments that offer free WiFi. However, be patient as it can be really slow.

3. Charge your gadgets overnight

Many OFWs have forgotten what it’s like to suffer from electricity blackouts abroad.

In Palawan, power outages can be common, so make sure you charge your phones, laptops, cameras, and other gadgets overnight. You may also want to ask your hotel if they have an extra generator.

Be sure to also wear lighter clothes and bring hand fans for warmer nights as well as flashlights in case there is an electricity blackout.

4. Plan when to travel

Before traveling to Palawan, you must know the best times to visit the place.

If you are not yet aware, Palawan has two main seasons: dry and wet. Its dry seasons are usually from November to May, while its wet seasons are from June to October.

Therefore, visiting Palawan is a great way to escape the UAE’s summer months. It’s best to travel during the dry season to avoid rainy days and to explore all the activities Palawan has to offer.

5. Plan your budget

According to Budget Your Trip, the average expense spent by solo travelers for a one-week trip in Palawan is around PHP 14,000 (AED 920). This includes accommodation, food, local transportation, and sightseeing.

This budget may differ depending on whether you are availing of a trip package or the activities you want to include for your getaway. Remember that every OFW traveler is different, including how much each spends. So do a lot of research before visiting Palawan.