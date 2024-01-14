Germany, Slovenia to hire skilled Filipino workers – DMW

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Undersecretary Patricia Yvonne Caunan shared during the Saturday News Forum in Quezon City that Germany and the Philippines have recently signed a “joint declaration of interest” in recruiting Overseas Filipino workers.

Following the official visit of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to Manila this week, Germany has already expressed in recruiting skilled workers from the Philippines, according to Caunan.

“(N)agsabi ang Germany na hindi lamang nurses ang gusto namin kung hindi other skilled workers, including mga electricians, electrical engineer, mga iba’t iba pong trabaho, sa hospitality sector,” she said.

Germany recently passed the reworked Skilled Immigration Act last November 2023 that would make it easier for skilled workers from countries outside the European Union to immigrate.

Meanwhile, the Slovenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Secretary General Renata Cvelbar Bek also paid a courtesy call to DMW to discuss bilateral labor agreement aimed at ensuring the safe and fair mobility OFWs to Slovenia. Once the agreement is signed, it will open more opportunities for employment.