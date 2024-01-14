DMW eyes repatriation of 18 Filipinos in seized oil tanker

The Department of Migrant Workers is coordinating with government agencies for the swift repatriation of 18 Filipino seafarers aboard an oil tanker seized in the Gulf of Oman.

DMW officer-in-charge Hans Cacdac said that the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) is taking care of the negotiations with concerned parties over their release.

“Ang aspeto ng pakikipag-usap tungkol sa kanilang pagpapauwi nang ligtas, ay nasa kamay ng DFA. At ayon naman sa DFA, mayroon na ring pakikipag-usap sa larangan na ‘to sa Iranian authorities,” Cacdac said in a GMA News interview.

The DMW said that what they can confirm now is the safety of the seafarers.

“Alam natin na sila ay ligtas sa ngayon. Tayo ay nagdadasal kasama ng pamilya ng mga nasa St. Nikolas na sila’y makauwi na sa lalong madaling panahon,” he added. Cacdac said that they are also coordinating with the licensed manning agency of St. Nikolas and the families of the crew members.