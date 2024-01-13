Dubai Police: Parents play key role in tackling youth reckless driving

Dubai Police urges parents to be more involved in addressing irresponsible traffic behaviors by some young individuals.

According Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, their department received numerous complaints and reports from Al Khawaneej residents as well as visitors of the Last Exit area.

The reports involved motorcycles, vehicles, and electric bikes engaging in reckless and show-off driving, posing danger to the public.

“The motorists were also found to be driving against traffic flow and committing serious violations. Therefore, the Department launched a comprehensive traffic campaign,” he said.

شاركنا برأيك .. ماهو دور أولياء الأمور للحد من السلوكيات غير المسؤولة على الطرق؟ pic.twitter.com/4G6701rPze — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) January 12, 2024

According to the video posted by the Dubai Police on X (formerly Twitter), the campaign resulted in the issuance of 560 fines and the confiscation of 91 cars and 41 motorcycles.

These reckless driving cases pushed for the confiscation of the vehicles according to Decree No. 30 of 2023, which aims to safeguard lives and properties as well as confront reckless drivers effectively. The fine for releasing impounded vehicles reached AED 50K.

Therefore, the police urge parents to be “more vigilant and actively engaging in preventing irresponsible actions” of their youths on the road that could jeopardize lives and property. Major General Al Mazrouei said that the societal responsibility falls upon parents as the primary guardians of their youths.

He also encouraged community members to report reckless drivers immediately by contacting 901 or via the “Police Eye” service on the Dubai Police smart app.