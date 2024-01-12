Sheikh Mohammed announces AED150 million fund, new headquarters to support content creators

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has announced the allocation of an AED150 million fund to support content creators and influencers in honing their craft.

In a post on social media platform X, Sheikh Mohammed expressed his keen desire to help the advocates of this new media during the 1 Billion Followers Summit.

“Today, the [UAE] hosted 3,000 content creators [with] more than 1.8 billion followers from 95 countries around the world in one of the largest global gatherings of content [creators]. We welcome them to the [UAE]. We tell them that content creation is a responsibility. Content creation is science. Content creation is the future of media,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote.

“We also announced the support to content creators with a fund worth 150 million dirhams and the establishment of a permanent headquarters, for them to develop their skills and capabilities and bring them to global levels,” he added.

استضافت الإمارات اليوم 3000 صانع محتوى يتابعهم أكثر من 1.8 مليار متابع من 95 دولة حول العالم في أحد أكبر التجمعات العالمية لصناع المحتوى .. نرحب بهم في الإمارات .. ونقول لهم إن صناعة المحتوى مسؤولية .. وصناعة المحتوى علم .. وصناعة المحتوى هو مستقبل الإعلام ..

وأعلنا اليوم أيضاً… pic.twitter.com/An9ZaGYLxd — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 10, 2024

In a report from Emirates News Agency (WAM), His Highness stressed the importance of content creation as a “tool that conveys the UAE’s story to the world,” serving as a window into its traditions, cultural accomplishments, and the creativity of its new generations that turns ideas into reality and drives the progress of humanity.

The allocated fund will aid in the development of highly creative and impactful content, support content creators in enhancing their skills, and enter global markets to introduce the UAE’s story, accomplishments, and cultural contributions.

Meanwhile, the establishment of a permanent influencers’ headquarters will gather top influencers and content creators, offering a safe, productive, and conducive space to create world-class content and contribute to sustainable development goals.

The headquarters is set to offer a range of services, such as a dedicated studio for filming, courses on storytelling, photography, broadcasting and platform management among other areas.

The 1 Billion Followers Summit is the world’s biggest gathering for content creation and creators. Its overarching goal is to engage and inspire a massive audience of over 1 billion individuals worldwide, fostering discussions on the pivotal role of new media in bolstering economies and advancing sustainable development agendas.