PhilHealth implements 5% contribution hike this year

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation or PhilHealth has announced that the 5% contribution hike for its members is now in effect as provided by the Universal Healthcare Law.

PhilHealth President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Ledesma Jr. said in a press briefing that there was no directive from Malacañang to suspend the implementation of the hike.

“Kailangan natin ng pondo para matugunan ang ating mga nasimulang magagandang pagbabago sa mga benepisyo ng PhilHealth,” Ledesma said.

The PhilHealth official added that this will be the last adjustment in the membership contribution.

“As provided for in Section 10 of Republic Act 11223, or the UHC Act, PhilHealth’s to implement the last adjustment of premium contributions for the five percent contribution rate and income ceiling of hundred thousand this year,” he said.

Ledesma said the increase takes effect January 1 but if President Bongbong Marcos ordered otherwise they will be ready to comply.

“We already started implementing the increase and going forward, if ever we receive instruction or directive from Malacañan, we will comply,” he said.

“But since… as of today, there is none. We already implemented it,” he added.