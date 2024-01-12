Picture this: It’s Sunday, afternoon, the sun’s up, you are bonding with your kids, at the beach, waves crashing, and the warm sand on your toes. All these while watching your kids, running free, enjoying the beautiful bright weather — the perfect weekend.

That evening, back home, reality bites! It’s time to prepare your kid’s baon for the next day. Thankfully, Nutri-Asia is here to save the day — introducing the Bacon Wrapped Cheesy Chicken, an easy-to-prepare, budget-friendly meal that will surely win the hearts of your kids.

With just five simple ingredients, you can prepare a tasty, come back for more meal. You will need 2 pcs of Chicken Breast fillets, 8 strips of bacon, 4 slices of easy-melt cheese, 1 tbsp of brown sugar, and the secret ingredient that will blend everything together — Nutri-Asia’s UFC Banana Catsup.

Begin by preparing the chicken: slice the chicken breast, stuff it with cheese, and wrap it with bacon slices, before securing it with a toothpick. Pan-fry the prepared chicken until the bacon is cooked. Then, complete the preparation by glazing it with a mixture of UFC Banana Sauce and brown sugar to give the meal its appetizingly sweet and savory taste when cooked. Bake for 10 minutes in a toaster, then serve.

The Bacon Wrapped Cheesy Chicken’s savory aroma will tantalize your senses as it wafts through your kitchen, summoning your kids to run towards their next favorite school baon.

Nutri-Asia’s Bacon Wrapped Cheesy Chicken will not only save you from the stress of having to create the same dish over and over again for your kid’s school meal, but it can also provide an opportunity to bond with them as you can let them help in preparing this simple dish—allowing you to create special memories with a hearty meal.

So, for your next meal preparation, keep the Bacon Wrapped Cheesy Chicken’s recipe in mind. This dish is surely going to be a hit, so remember to make more servings for your kid’s classmates to enjoy as well. And as a reward to yourself for being a loving and hardworking mom, save some Bacon Wrapped Cheesy Chicken for yourself!