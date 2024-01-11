PH rises to 73rd place in world’s most powerful passport index

The Philippines climbed two places in the latest ranking of the Henley Passport Index for the world’s most powerful passport. The Philippines now ranks 73rd according to the list.

The Philippines, along with Cape Verde Islands and Uganda can have visa-free access to 69 destinations.

Manila ranked 75th in the 2023 passport index with 67 visa-free access as of January 2023.

Four European countries now have the world’s most powerful passports. The countries France, Germany, Italy and Spain share the top spot.

Singapore and Japan also share the top spot according to the list. These countries can travel visa-free to 194 destinations.

Finland, Sweden and South Korea are tied for second most powerful while Austria, Denmark, Ireland and the Netherlands are in third place.

The United Kingdom is in fourth place while rounding up the top five are Greece, Malta and Switzerland.