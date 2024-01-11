Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PH rises to 73rd place in world’s most powerful passport index

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

The Philippines climbed two places in the latest ranking of the Henley Passport Index for the world’s most powerful passport. The Philippines now ranks 73rd according to the list.

The Philippines, along with Cape Verde Islands and Uganda can have visa-free access to 69 destinations.

Manila ranked 75th in the 2023 passport index with 67 visa-free access as of January 2023.

Four European countries now have the world’s most powerful passports. The countries France, Germany, Italy and Spain share the top spot.

Singapore and Japan also share the top spot according to the list. These countries can travel visa-free to 194 destinations.

Finland, Sweden and South Korea are tied for second most powerful while Austria, Denmark, Ireland and the Netherlands are in third place.

The United Kingdom is in fourth place while rounding up the top five are Greece, Malta and Switzerland.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS TEMPLATE FOR WEBSITE 26

Filipina Swiftie uses the ‘Taylor Swift’ card, Schengen visa approved on second try

14 seconds ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 01 11T161025.719

No more Nol cards: Dubai public parks change entrance payment method

1 hour ago
TFT NEWS TEMPLATE FOR WEBSITE 25

SEC flags 8 firms for Ponzi scheme, unregistered securities

2 hours ago
iStock 1186846450

UAE takes massive jump in world’s most powerful passport ranking

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button