OFW breaks down after drunk husband destroys passport, travel documents at NAIA

Courtesy: Rudy Santos/Philippine Star

A Filipina Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) turned emotional after her husband tore her passport and travel documents for Doha, Qatar at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) departure area on Wednesday.

The OFW identified as Myren Onato was no longer able to board her flight to Doha and return to her job after her husband Jonard Banate became ballistic and destroyed her travel documents.

In a Manila Bulletin report, the OFW said that her husband called her for a farewell hug and asked her to go to the departure area. After a heated argument, the husband then tore her passport, and boarding pass and even destroyed her cellphone.

“Pitong taon po walang trabaho yan. Kahit buntis ako sa abroad, tinutulungan ko nga po siya. Pero sobra na ang pananakit niya kaya nagpa-rescue na ako sa aking mga magulang at lumayo na po kami sa kanya,” Onato told police authorities.

Authorities only intervened in the marital spat after Banate tore the travel documents of his wife causing her to break down in tears.

Onate said that Banate physically abused her every time he got drunk due to jealousy. In another report, the husband was allegedly drunk when he went to the airport and destroyed his wife’s travel plans.

The OFW said she will file a case against Banate for violation of Republic Act No. 9262, or Anti-Violence Against Women and their Children Act of 2004, and for tearing up a public document.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said they will help the OFW get a new passport but it will take days. The Bureau of Immigration said that they could also not allow the OFW to board her flight with damaged travel documents because Qatar will not recognize it.

