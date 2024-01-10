Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

South Korea passes bill banning dog meat

The South Korean government has passed bill eating and selling dog meat.

The bill approved by the South Korean parliament seeks to end cases of animal maltreatment and promote welfare of these animals.

The practice of eating dog meat was previously perceived to boost stamina during humid weathers in South Korea.

The practice is popular among old Korean population. Activists said that dogs are being electrocuted and hanged during the selling of their meat.

Support for the ban gained ground during the term of President Yoon Suk Yeol, an animal advocate.

The South Korean president adopted six dogs and eight cats.

The permanent ban on dog meats under the law will have a grace period of three years. Under the new law the “breeding and slaughtering of dogs to produce meat for human consumption will be punishable by up to three years in prison or 30 million won in fines”.

Livestock dog in a Korean farm in South Gyeongsang Province.

The bill does not stipulate any penalties for eating dog meat.

