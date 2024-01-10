‘Ma, 6 na ako’: 6-year-old’s heartfelt messages to late mom touches netizens’ hearts

A recent social media post by Bev Brago has touched the hearts of netizens as it revealed her niece, Yasha, sending messages to her late mother, Cherry Brago, just days before her 6th birthday. Cherry passed away in August 2020, leaving behind a grieving family.

In the chat conversation, Yasha expresses her longing to communicate with her mom:

“Mama.”

“Ma?”

“6 na ako mama.”

Bev, 25, residing in Taguig City, allowed The Filipino Times to feature her post, which has since gone viral.

Yasha’s messages, sent almost daily, reveal a child’s yearning for connection and a hopeful anticipation of a response.

Bev, deeply moved, shared her emotions upon discovering the messages, acknowledging that she rarely checks Yasha’s messenger.

“Grabe no? Even though alam niyang wala na mama niya, inaantay niya pa rin,” Bev expressed in her post.

Encouraging friends and family to engage with Yasha, Bev notes the young girl’s enthusiasm in sharing stories and responding with joy to greetings.

In an interview with The Filipino Times, Bev shared the heartbreaking story of Yasha’s mother’s passing due to lupus in August 2020. Yasha, merely 2 years old at the time, had not seen her mother’s body since it was cremated.

Bev recalled her initial reaction upon reading Yasha’s messages: “Hagulgol sa iyak when I first read it. Sobrang pure and innocent. She told me pa, ‘Dapat sabihin ko kay Lord pwede magdala ipad/phone sa heaven para makausap si mama.’”

Bev described Yasha’s innocent plea to bring an iPad or phone to heaven to talk to her mom, underscoring the pure and genuine love the child holds for her late mother.

The post has garnered over 19,000 shares. Many shared their own experiences of continuing to send messages to departed loved ones in the comment section of Bev’s post.

One user said, “Nag message pa rin ako sa Kuya ko 8yrs na patay. Lahat ng achievements ko at pinagdaan ko alam nya.”

Another shared a screenshot of her messages to her mom, saying: “My mom passed away on July 3, 2023 she supposedly turn 50 yrs old on July 21, 2023. My youngest brother graduation date is July 14, 2023. I miss you maaaa.”

The post also served a reminder to others. One netizen said: “Thank you for this reminder, my parents are still alive and I just texted them both reminding of how much I care and love them. They’re both senior citizen.. God bless to all prayers and love to the kid and her family… so sad to hear this.”

