Saan aabot ang PHP299 mo? Engagement ring post goes viral online

An anonymous post about a woman receiving an engagement ring costing PHP299 went viral on social media.

According to the sender’s story, her boyfriend of eight years proposed to her with a PHP299 engagement ring.

“Na-giguilty ako kasi, I am upset due to the fact na the engagement ring only cost 299,” the post said.

The author of the post went on to explain that she questioned her worth after the incident: “Ganito lang ba kababa yung halaga ko sa kaniya na hindi man lang niya pinag-ipunan pambili ng ring? Or hindi ko ba dapat i-big deal? Am I too immature to feel this way?”

“Hindi niya alam na nakita ko yung ring binili niya sa Shopee. Ignore ko nalang ba ‘tong fefeel ko? Or should I confront him, kaso ayoko din naman masira yung moment,” the post concluded.

As of writing, the post garnered 4.8K reactions, 3.1K comments, and 7.7K shares.

Some of the netizens debated on the trending story. Some netizens were supportive and understanding toward the author of the post.

“We all have our different love languages. It’s just a matter of who will be the one who will make an effort to set aside theirs to make this work.

Just be honest with him, and to yourself,” one commented.

Other comments, on the other hand, criticized the post: “Be practical naman girl. It’s only a ring. Kinocompare pa ba ang ring sa kung gaano ka nya ka mahal? Jusko. Mahal bigas ngayun teh!”

Another one commented: “There are still women who put value beyond price tags. May choice namang hindi ka bigyan, but they opt to. Baka hindi naman materyal na bagay ang love language ng partner mo. Eight years na pala kayo, mas kilala mo sya kesa sa mga taong hinihingan mo ng opinyon.”